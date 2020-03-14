Lufkin and Angelina County sales tax allocations dropped in March compared to this time last year, according to data released Friday by the Texas Comptroller’s office.
These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report taxes monthly.
Angelina County will collect $413,802 this period — down 16.97% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, the county has collected $1,635,583— down 5.57%.
Lufkin will collect $903,853 this period — down 17.31% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Lufkin has collected $3,796,513 — down 3.58%.
Allocations for Diboll and Burke decreased this month compared to a year ago. Hudson, Huntington and Zavalla have received more this month compared to a year ago.
Diboll will collect $42,385 this period — down 37.8% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Diboll has collected $128,402 — down 32.75%.
Burke will collect $2,670 this period — down 25.82% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Burke has collected $11,064 — down 2.06%.
Hudson will collect $26,833 this period — up 9.19% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Hudson has collected $100,537 — up 16.69%.
Huntington will collect $23,307 this period — up 11.29% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Huntington has collected $89,268— up 6.71%.
Zavalla will collect $9,137 this period — up 42.87% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Zavalla has collected $32,720 — up 32.24%.
Other East Texas cities’ allocations compared to a year ago: Nacogdoches, $509,187, up 6.21%; Jacksonville,$280,336, up 1.66%; Marshall, $678,346, up 1.26%; Longview, $2,433,570, up 2.74%; Texarkana, $1,250,591, up 9.24%; and Tyler, $3,348,766, down 1.75%.
Results from other Deep East Texas counties compared to last year: Cherokee County, $151,494, down 8.34%; Houston County, $123,876, down 11.06%; Polk County, $123,876, up 1.41%; Sabine County, $30,448, up 11.19%; San Augustine County, $39,506, down 20.51%; San Jacinto County, $45,590, up 72.63%; and Tyler County, $56,213, up 13.07%.
In Texas, cities will collect $484.5 million, up 6.03% from last year, and counties will collect $46.6 million, up 3.69% from last year. The allocations consist of the city’s and county’s part of the state’s 8.25% sales tax.
Local entities, cities, counties and hospitals and special districts within a county can claim up to a total of 2.5% of that levy.
