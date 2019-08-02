The Mary F. Atkinson Charitable Trust of Lufkin has donated $150,000 to the National Snaffle Bit Association.
NSBA announced the donation Wednesday on its website. The funds will go toward NSBA’s new Tomorrows Horsemen program, which is aimed toward educating future professionals that follow the horse training career path.
“It is my vision that this partnership will expand to as many as 50 states providing education on budgets, customer relations, marketing plans, mentoring and the unique skillset needed to develop the next generation of horse trainers,” said Marijo Meredith, the daughter of Mary Frances Atkinson.
Meredith is a quarter horse breeder and lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association and NSBA.
Tomorrows Horsemen intends to help trainers learn business practices in specific areas, such as financial and business planning, budgeting, fiscal responsibility, strategic development, insurance contracts, employer responsibilities, customer service and communication.
“Today there is great hope that the future of the horse business can learn to build healthy, vibrant futures while providing skill and growth to sustain, survive and thrive in the equine industry, where no customer or professional should be left behind,” said Dianne Eppers, executive director of NSBA.
For more information on NSBA, visit its website at nsba.com.
