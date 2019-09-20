Angelina County’s flash flood warning has been extended to 7 a.m. today.
The National Weather Service issued the flood watch Wednesday as heavy rainfall moved through East Texas as a result of Tropical Storm Imelda.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday declared a state of disaster in several counties to the south that are experiencing flooding due to weather: Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jefferson, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Orange and San Jacinto.
“Showers and thunderstorms will continue across the region Friday through early Saturday morning, as the remnants of Imelda continue to slowly move through East Texas,” a hazardous weather outlook published by the National Weather Service states. “Locally heavy rainfall and associated flash flooding will be possible with this system, especially through Friday afternoon, and the flash flood watch will remain in effect through that time.
‘’Within the watch area the storm total rainfall amounts through Friday are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Otherwise, no hazardous weather expected through the remainder of the period.”
Due to the heavy rain and flooding, portions of U.S. 59 south of Angelina County were closed throughout the day Thursday.
Today’s forecast is a 60% chance of showers in the day with a clearer evening. Saturday and Sunday are forecast to have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
