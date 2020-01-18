Lufkin native Carvin Jones — voted one of the 50 greatest blues guitarists of all time by “Guitarist” magazine — is absolutely giddy about his upcoming show at The Pines theater Saturday night, his first hometown gig in 15 years.
“This show is very special to me because I just know that it’s going to be a special night,” Jones said in a telephone interview. “I can feel it. I really can feel it. I already have a vision of how the show is going to be, the crowd, and I’m excited, really. I’m just so excited about what I know is going to happen. I know it’s going to a magic night.”
Jones got a taste of what he can expect at Saturday’s show during a concert at Rockefeller’s in Houston last summer, as droves of fans made the trip from Lufkin to see their old friend live on stage.
“When I did my Houston show, there were a ton of classmates who went to that show,” he said. “I was brought to tears. They drove all the way from Lufkin to my Houston concert. The place was packed with Lufkin High people.”
Jones has traveled the world since his time growing up in Lufkin, when he could be found buying cassettes at the mall or at Jack’s Records & Tapes and playing music with the likes of local musician Cleo Parks and his family. The Carvin Jones Band averages around 330 performances a year and has performed in 37 countries on three continents, including concerts for military troops in Iraq and Kuwait. He’ll be headed to Dublin, Ireland, for a show after Saturday’s Lufkin gig.
Once heralded as “the next up-and-coming blues player” by Eric Clapton, Jones has shared the stage and toured with such legends as B.B. King, Carlos Santana, Jeff Beck, Albert King, Albert Collins, and Jimmy Vaughan and Double Trouble, and performed with Joe Cocker and the Fabulous Thunderbirds. Collins once called him “one of the brightest young stars on the blues scene today” while Buddy Miles dubbed him “the New King of Strings.”
But his hometown is never far from his mind.
“I can be literally on the stage in Paris, France, or I’m on the stage in Berlin, Germany, and I’m literally thinking about my Lufkin concert,” Jones said. “I’m thinking, ‘OK, man, when my buddies, when they hear this song right here’ — you know, that type of thing! So I’m literally all over the world thinking about my Lufkin show as I’m performing.”
And Jones fully expects to see all of his old friends and classmates at The Pines — but whether that means the Class of 1984 or the Class of ’85 is up for debate.
“There’s a little bit of a discrepancy on my graduation class,” Jones admitted with a laugh. “Some say it’s ’84, some say it’s ’85. I have an embarrassing confession: I literally flunked the eighth grade at Junior High East because I played the guitar too much. Which I didn’t even graduate because I just said, ‘To hell with the whole thing!’ Later, I guess hit turned out pretty good.”
Nonetheless, Jones knows the importance of staying in school and plans to emphasize that along with his “Say No to Drugs” message during performances at area schools.
“I still perform in the schools and stuff like that around the world, so I like to preach that to the kids,” he said in a previous interview.
Jones will have his new album, T-shirts and other merchandise available for purchase at the show at a discounted price for his hometown fans. Tickets can be purchased at the door if they’re still available, but he said it’s better to purchase them online rather than run the risk of missing the show if it’s sold out.
“It’s rare that Lufkin is going to see a world-renowned musician, definitely one that was born there,” he said. “So Lufkin, come on out, because you will see one of the top musicians in the world today, praise God.”
Nacogdoches’ Brick Street Blues Band will open the show at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 for general admission (plus $3.25 service fee), $75 for VIP (plus $4.75 service fee) and $200 for Super VIP (plus $8.50 service fee).
VIP ticket holders will receive early entrance for sound check, a VIP lanyard and an autographed photo and get to spend one-on-one time talking with Jones and taking photos. Super VIP ticket holders will receive all the VIP perks in addition to the latest album and a personal acoustic mini-concert in the green room with a photo op.
For tickets, go to eventbrite.com and search for Carvin Jones.
