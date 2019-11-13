DIBOLL — Mayor John McClain announced on Tuesday that he will not run for reelection in the May 2020 municipal election.
“I’ve been the mayor here for eight years and the council for two years and I have no intention of running for that office for a fifth term,” McClain said.
McClain believes he has accomplished everything he set out to with the council and that it is time to pass the position on to someone new, he said.
Currently, the only person to announce his intention to run is Trey Wilkerson, a Diboll native, who announced his intention at the end of October.
The council also approved a variety of budget amendments, including a new police department generator for about $32,000, and accepted a grant for the police department’s vests and paying worker’s comp for the volunteer fire department.
The council also approved new employee policy and procedures based on a January through December calendar year.
The updated policies include giving new hires one week (40 hours) of vacation after the 90-day probation period. They’ll give employees two weeks (80 hours) upon their first anniversary, three weeks (120 hours) upon their fifth year anniversary and four weeks (160 hours) upon the 15th anniversary. It also allows for up to 40 hours a year to roll over into the next year.
The city also will begin paying 80% of employee health care premiums. It will pay 100% of those premiums if employees participate in the city’s Wellness Program, which requires a yearly check-up at a doctor’s office and provides further incentives for that visit.
They also selected Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgado and Acosta LLP to serve as the city’s bond counsel in connection with the sale and issuance of the bond obligations and other issues of public security for two years.
