The Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin held a Super Hero Day Wednesday for its volunteers to kick off the 2020 Babypalooza.
Executive director Paula Havard said the event is essentially a Texas-sized baby shower that lasts from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28.
“It is a baby shower where the entire community has an opportunity to come together to restock our resource room so that the clients who come here, either for their first time or regularly by earning points, get the opportunity to have access to all the things we are given,” Havard said.
Last year, the center gave out more than 71,000 items, which was approximately 20% more than the previous year.
“My hope is, regardless of whether somebody is pro-life or pro-choice, this is pro-family,” Havard said. “This is pro-helping the family unit so that they not only have the material things that they need but also the mentoring and spiritual support that we have to offer, as well.”
After the items are collected for Babypalooza, the staff and volunteers at the center pray over each pair of socks and sack of diapers.
“I believe so firmly in the power of God that even if all we do is assess their spiritual need and hand them a pack of diapers, God can go outside those diapers and plant a seed,” she said.
Becky Eldridge Clark, director of marketing with A Pineywoods Home Health Services, attended the Super Hero Day to pick up posters and fliers in preparation for Babypalooza. This was her first year to participate with the fundraiser, and she said the center is important to her.
“I think anything we can do to help the parents of new babies get one step ahead helps us all as a community because those children grow better, they learn better, and it helps all the way around,” Clark said. “I myself was a young mother, and it is very overwhelming to try to tackle that all by yourself. I wish I would have had these resources.”
Donations of diapers, baby wipes, baby bottles, bottle accessories, shoes up to child’s size 10, socks (for children, women and men), baby food, formula, baby and toddler toys, new or gently used clothing, small baby furniture items, baby accessories and “pretty much anything you would buy for a baby” are accepted.
The center currently has 20 public drop-off sites for the community to take their donations and 27 collection sites who have agreed to help solicit donations from their members, congregations, clients, friends, etc.
The public drop-off sites include: Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, Chick-fil-A South Loop Crossing, Commercial Bank (all Lufkin locations), Dupree Tire, FittLife in Lufkin, Genco Federal Credit Union, Grandough Baking Company, Integra Insurance in Huntington, Lufkin Fire Department, Marco’s Pizza, McWilliams & Son Heating & Air Conditioning, Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin, Presbyterian Early Learning Center, Regional Physical Center, ReMax Home & Country, Texas Oil Company, Timber Country Real Estate, Which Wich, Wienerschnitzel and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
