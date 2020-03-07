The George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center in Lufkin has been transformed to accommodate the Mayhem Monster Truck Show, and the show’s drivers are rearing and ready to get started.
Standing next to Southern Sass, a black, neon green and purple truck featuring a blond-haired, blue-eyed baby doll painted on a Chevrolet box truck body atop four nearly 5-foot-tall tires, Miranda Riley, 19, is ready for her fourth show of the year. She’s only been driving monster trucks since June, but has a longtime love and respect for the show.
Her father was a drag racer and she’s always wanted to race. However, she was a much bigger fan of trucks than cars.
“I used to have go-karts and all kinds of stuff. It was always fun,” she said. “But I don’t like cars. I’m more of a truck person. So when I saw this, I was like, ‘So, it’s a truck, it’s lifted and it races. It’s everything I wanted.’”
She’d regularly gone to shows with her uncle and started going to Monster Mayhem’s shows because of her uncle’s connection with its organizer, Dylan Fenley. He let her help take care of the trucks, and then drive them, and now she’s a part of the show.
Southern Sass is brand new for 2020. She designed the truck herself, and with a lot of help from the more experienced drivers and mechanics, has built it how she wants.
“It’s a new name, completely. … I came up with it last year when I was driving El Matador,” she said. “I wanted something that fit me and my personality a little bit better. It definitely does. For anybody that knows me, it fits me to a T.”
Although she now rocks black and red hair, Riley said the baby doll is her. She’s also proud of the Southern Sass logo, which she drew herself.
Riley is most ready to test some new stunts out with this truck, knowing that she’ll have plenty of time to fix it up again before her next show, she said.
Ricky Fowler has always loved monster trucks, and was stoked when he began driving them three years ago. His massive black and yellow monster truck is newer, in the sense that it’s not held together by duct tape, he said.
“We grow up watching Bigfoot and Gravedigger and all those guys, and I always said I wanted to have my own monster truck team one day, so I did,” he said.
His 17-year-old daughter is getting ready to join the scene, so he’s busy making sure his truck is ready for her when she starts. He’ll have a new truck for himself when she gets started, he said.
Lufkin was Fowler’s 12th show this year, he said. He’s been all over the region, but has plans to head up to Colorado and Idaho in the coming weeks.
The show continues tonight at 7:30 p.m. and advance tickets are $12 for kids (3-12 years old) and $18 for adults; they go up by $2 at the gate. They’ve got a pit party starting at 6 p.m. that’s free for those interested.
