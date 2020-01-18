The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man charged with arson for a 2019 incident involving a fire on Walmart’s chip aisle.
Johnzell Warren Wilson, 24, faces a charge of arson in the Jan. 7, 2019, burning in the Ruffles section of Walmart’s chip aisle. He remained in the Angelina County Jail as of late Friday with no bond yet set for his charge, according to county records.
The Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office and the Lufkin Police Department began investigating the fire by reviewing footage of the store. The fire began at 11:19 p.m. and a man, believed to be Wilson, left the aisle shortly after, the affidavit for Wilson’s arrest states.
Crime Stoppers posted a photo of the suspect and offered a reward for information the next day. Later, someone left a message with authorities about a car matching the suspect’s vehicle being seen at High Pointe Plaza Apartments. The vehicle was being rented to Wilson’s girlfriend, according to the affidavit.
An officer with the Livingston Police Department contacted the local fire marshal and identified the suspect as Wilson. The marshal later spoke with Wilson’s girlfriend, who told her she was with another man the night of the fire. In a subsequent interview, she said she lied and that Wilson was really the one with her that night, the warrant states.
In May of 2019, Wilson was booked into the Polk County Jail. Lufkin fire marshals traveled to the jail and spoke with him, and he admitted to being intoxicated and using a lighter to burn a hole in a bag of chips, the affidavit states.
Following the interview, Angelina County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Billy Ball signed the local warrant for Wilson’s arrest. ACSO took him into custody on Tuesday.
