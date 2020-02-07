Impact Lufkin reconvened after a holiday break on Thursday to discuss the history, goals and progress of the organization over the last two years.
Impact Lufkin president Robert Shankle used the meeting to bring people who were new to the organization up-to-date on their work and future goals. He introduced them to the people who started the organization, and told the newcomers about the purchase of the Lufkin Country Club and the master plan.
“This was the brainchild of Buddy Temple, so he spoke with Laura Squires and Buddy Zeagler — they’re the ones who got this thing started in the community,” Shankle said. “We know it takes leadership, it’s not just me. It’s everyone in the community. Everyone is helping lead this where it is going.”
Shankle believes the organization still has a lot to do to earn the trust of the community, but that they have built some and that they have the plans in motion to continue building it.
“This time we’re going to make sure that things are going to happen and we keep our word to the community,” he said.
Shankle said the group has spent the last few years determining the wants and needs of those living in North Lufkin and creating ways in which they can fulfill those needs.
The 2017 release of an appreciative inquiry was the culmination of two years of work between the city of Lufkin, Stephen F. Austin State University, Lufkin residents, local nonprofit agencies and the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, he said.
The master plan, released in 2018, detailed the creation of a community within North Lufkin that consists of housing, health care facilities, a community center, retail areas and a walking trail.
During 2019, the organization focused on events and providing needs throughout the community. In November, they gave out heaters with a fire safety presentation by the Lufkin Fire Department. They also hosted the second annual Community Fun Day, among other various events.
This year they have regular meetings planned, a community talk on Feb. 10 and the third annual Community Fun Day on April 4.
