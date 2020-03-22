Lufkin Middle School sixth- through eighth-grade reading teacher Cindy Rich has been awarded the Gilbert I. Buddy Low Excellence in Education Award.
“When I heard the news, my eyes filled with tears, and I was very overwhelmed, grateful and honored,” Rich said. “I love what I do, and I hope that it shines through to not only my students but my colleagues and parents, too.”
Rich had to be nominated and go through a detailed application process with a professional biography and letters of recommendation from a parent, a teacher and a student, along with any accolades received throughout the years.
“(Rich) was chosen from an impressive collection of nominations submitted by schools throughout Angelina, Sabine and San Augustine counties,” said a letter from C. Edward Keller, president and CEO of the Beaumont Foundation. “In recognition of Mrs. Rich’s commitment to excellence in education and her superior dedication to inspire a spirit of learning in students, the Beaumont Foundation is hosting an awards gala in her honor.”
The award was created in 2010 to celebrate and recognize “superior contributions of teachers whose leadership and dedication inspire a spirit of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities,” the Beaumont Foundation website says.
It is given to an elementary, middle school and high school teacher annually. They are honored at an awards gala and given a crystal obelisk, a portrait and $10,000.
This is Rich’s 36th year in education, and she has no plans of retiring because teaching is her passion, and she believes she still has a lot to offer.
“When I think of what kind of teacher I want to be, I think of the kind of teachers I wanted my children and my grandchildren to have,” she said. “That’s the standard I have set for myself. I try to show kindness and respect every day.”
If a student likes and respects their teacher, they are more likely to do what the teacher asks, Rich said. She tries to be someone her students like and respect, and she makes it a point to communicate with parents regularly.
“I tell my kids, I like them, but their parents love them, and it takes all of us to educate them,” Rich said. “I need parents. I get texts from parents at home now. That communication is always open, and they know it.”
To be recognized across the entire state, Rich said she feels like she stands for all teachers.
“No teacher works for a pat on the back,” Rich said. “That’s just not part of the job. But when somebody says good job, or gives a pat on the back or the principal says I appreciate what you do, it means more to teachers than they know.”
