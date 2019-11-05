Angelina County’s registered voters will hit the polls today to determine which of the 10 proposed constitutional amendments will be added to the Texas state constitution.
There was an increase in voter turnout for the 2019 constitutional amendment elections from the 2017 election for the first week, elections administrator Connie Brown said.
“Overall, for the constitutional amendment election, early voting turnout has been good,” she said. “I think Election Day will be, also.”
The eight polling locations will be open across the county from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification in order to vote in all Texas elections.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. passport
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than 60 days before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.
A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
If a voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above, and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form, which will be available at each polling location, and present a copy or original of one of the following supporting forms of identification:
■ A government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
■ A current utility bill
■ A bank statement
■ A government check
■ A paycheck
■ A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate
■ A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in upcoming elections can call (800) 252-VOTE.
