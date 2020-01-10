Enrollment for the third annual Nonprofit Leadership Conference at Angelina College is now open.
In 2019 the event was a great success, with about 130 people participating, and organizers are hoping for the same level of turnout, conference director Donna Bussler said. This event is for anyone who is either leading a nonprofit or who wants to, she said.
This year, the conference is one day and will feature Dorothy Ables and Stacy Cantu. Ables has run or participated on boards for various nonprofits in the greater Houston area. Cantu grew up in Lufkin and began her career working as the executive director of Angelina Beautiful/Clean and by working for the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce.
“She has since gone on and done marvelous things in Texas,” Bussler said about Cantu.
“We’re considered a rural nonprofit area, so it’s harder for us to compete in a lot of the major donations,” Bussler said. “Many of those go to the urban areas where populations are more concentrated. While we certainly understand that, that doesn’t mean we need to be overlooked.”
She believes that by becoming educated in how the professional nonprofit world works and getting advice from successful leaders in the urban areas then they can solve that problem.
“The thing about the nonprofit business is that we’re not competing against one another,” she said. “In some ways we are, but primarily we’re all in it for the good of society. … So in this sector everybody likes to share their knowledge.”
There will be seven sessions with breaks for networking with those who are in the class. The conference will also have William Brown, Kenneth Taylor, Brian Nakamura, Nita Dickerson and Javier Horta speaking.
The conference will run from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. A $50 registration fee covers breakfast, lunch and snacks.
Bussler said she also wants people to know about the various courses and certifications that are offered by the Center for Nonprofit Leadership this spring. Among others, they’ll be teaching Board Governance and Quickbooks this spring, she said. They will also hold smaller workshops on nonprofit leadership and self-care for the nonprofit worker
They plan to keep the Board Governance class small, with 12 people or less, so conversation and problem solving can take precedence, Bussler said.
A student can receive a full scholarship for the Quickbooks certification class because the need for certified people is so great, Bussler said. She said to reach out to the Texas Workforce Commission to get started.
