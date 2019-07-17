The Lufkin City Council agreed on first reading Tuesday to change the zoning of the property at 1624 Sayers St. to fit the redevelopment goals outlined by Impact Lufkin.
The group released a master plan, created by a team from Texas A&M in September 2018. This plan proposes room to build homes, business buildings, light manufacturing and a community center on the site, which was the former Lufkin Country Club.
“It represents use, it represents dwellings, it represents a neighborhood center, which would allow the citizens to come together,” Patricia McKenzie, vice president of the Impact Lufkin board, said. “With the zoning change we will be able to not only accommodate, in the commercial area, the multi dwelling and single dwelling but we will also be able to have the neighborhood center in there as well.”
She said they had also been approached by companies to use part of their land for light manufacturing. She also pointed out to the council that they outlined the need to better utilize the golf course in the comprehensive plan, saying that this fit in their goals.
“This plan offers a future redevelopment of that property,” McKenzie said.
The area also will accommodate services such as the Angelina County and Cities Health District and the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, she said.
The council will consider this item again at the Aug. 6 meeting with a second reading and public hearing.
In other business, the council also:
■ Authorized the use of power of attorney to import antivenom from Costa Rica to treat potential pit viper bites at Ellen Trout Zoo.
■ Awarded a bid of $196,675 to Layne Christensen Company for the rehabilitation of Water Well 3.
■ Approved the 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report after receiving an unmodified opinion regarding their financial status.
■ Appointed Andrew Harbuck to the Lufkin Convention & Visitors Bureau and Bruce Green to the Kurth Memorial Library Board.
■ Approved, following a public hearing and on first reading changing the zoning of:
■ 2604 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to “Commercial.”
■ 2407 and 2411 E. Denman Ave. to “Commercial.”
■ Approved on second reading:
■ The closure and conveyance of an undeveloped alley near South Garvan Street.
■ A budget amendment to accept $2,000 from the Texas Office of the Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Division for the Lufkin Police Department’s computer forensics lab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.