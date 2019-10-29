Students at Slack Elementary School kicked off their Red Ribbon Week with a pep rally Monday morning.
P.E. coach Bruce Runnels began the pep rally with a drug-free chant and a talk about some of the dangers of doing drugs.
“The reason why this is so important to me is because I have a loved one who does drugs,” he said. “He’s very special to me, and right now I don’t know where this person is, and I haven’t seen this person in over a year. I love this person very much, and he has changed completely because of his drug use.”
He showed the students pictures of people before and after their drug use and explained what can happen when a person is under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Music teacher Alison Ishmael then led students in singing “I Will Dare,” the theme song for the organization DARE, which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. The students will celebrate Red Ribbon Week every day this week with days like Silly Sock Day and Pawsitively Drug Free Day.
“Red Ribbon Week is important because drugs can hurt your body and it can hurt other people, too,” 9-year-old Daniel Valleciolo said. “You can hurt other people with the choices you make.”
Eight-year-olds Garrett Clifton and Tabitha Bourlon said they liked the pep rally because they learned things, and they were excited for Silly Sock Day and Superhero Day.
“Red Ribbon Week tells you not to do drugs so that whenever you’re older and you can smoke, you know not to smoke, and if your friends tell you something, you can say no,” Garrett said. “Not doing drugs is really fun.”
Runnels said he has seen the impact of Red Ribbon Week most strongly when everyone gets involved, especially parents and community members.
“I think if everyone gets together and does this together as a team and as a community, then the kids see the importance of it,” he said. “If the parents get more involved, the community gets more involved, then the kids are going to see the importance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.