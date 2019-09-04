A man found guilty of two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
A jury found Tyrus Johnson, 35, guilty of his charges on June 6. Prior to his trial, Johnson chose to allow state District Judge Bob Inselmann to determine his sentencing in the event of a guilty verdict. Inselmann gave Johnson 40 years in prison.
Following pre-sentence investigations, Johnson appeared before Inselmann Tuesday morning, represented by his attorney Winfred Simmons II to make final statements, along with assistant District Attorneys John Peralta and Stephanie Stroud.
During the trial, Peralta and Stroud called upon the victim in the case, an 11-year-old girl, as well as her siblings and stepmother, along with the officials who investigated the allegation. The girl said Johnson assaulted her twice in 2015 when he and her mother were in a relationship.
As of Tuesday, Johnson is the longest serving inmate in the Angelina County Jail. Lufkin police arrested him on his charges March 23, 2017, following the girl’s outcry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.