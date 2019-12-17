A memorial honoring the late Gerald Goodwin, former Angelina County district attorney and district judge, was unveiled Monday at the Angelina County Courthouse.
The memorial is on display near the courthouse entrance. Within the memorial are various mementos from Goodwin’s life. The memorial was unveiled following a dedication ceremony in the 159th district court.
“I’m just overwhelmed with the generosity of people through the scholarship and the attendance today,” said Mary Goodwin, Gerald’s wife. “I’m just overwhelmed that so many people loved him like his family did. It’s very touching.
“The other night I was at home after we had put everything in the case and I got kind of sad because I thought so many of his things were up here. But my daughter said, ‘mom that was his other home.’ So I just hope that everybody enjoys it.”
The Angelina County Commissioners Court authorized Goodwin’s memorial on Nov. 13, 2018, following a request from the Angelina County Bar Association. The committee for the memorial, which included Claude E. Welch, the late Bob Alderman, George Chandler, Royce Garrett, Randy George, Wayne Haglund, Wade Jabbour, Jerry Wayne Peterson, Dr. James E. Sexton and Tom Selman were recognized, as well as Judy Hill, the county’s first female assistant district attorney who worked under Goodwin.
“Because of all of you, my father’s unique story and his love of the people of Angelina County and this courthouse, his home away from home, will be remembered and enjoyed by others for years to come,” said Robin Collmorgen. “On behalf of my dad, my mom and our entire family, we appreciate this more than you can ever imagine. Thank you so much.”
A scholarship also was created in Goodwin’s name.
“I’m happy to report to you that the pledges and donations to date exceed $200,000,” Welch, the committee’s chair said. “We’ve awarded three scholarships so far. We were able to up this one this past year to a $5,000 scholarship. It is our hope that the pledges will continue to come in, and they have, and that one day the Gerald Goodwin Memorial Scholarship will be a full-ride scholarship for an Angelina County kid to go through college.
Goodwin was sworn into office as the 159th Judicial District Judge on March 15, 1990, and served until 2001. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and graduated from the University of Houston law school in 1971. He was an assistant district attorney in Harris County from 1972 to 1973 and in Angelina County in 1974 before becoming the district attorney in 1975, a position he held until 1990. He also served as a senior district judge from 2001 to 2003.
“One of the things I’ll always remember about Gerald is the feeling that he had for the down and out, the people that had problems, the lawyers that had problems,” said attorney George Chandler. “Gerald was always the one to come to their aid. He was truly a wonderful man.”
Goodwin was also president of the Angelina County Peace Officer’s Association and vice president of the East Texas Peace Officer’s Association. Additionally, he was a board member of the Texas District Attorney’s Association and Angelina County Expo Board.
“Gerald took that oath seriously that a DA’s job is to seek justice, not to seek maximum prison terms,” said retired 258th District Judge Joe Ned Dean.
Goodwin died at the age of 76 around noon of Aug. 3, 2016.
“Gerald was so enormously proud of his family,” said Angelina County Judge at Law 2 Clyde Herrington. “He had two beautiful daughters who are here today, he was proud of their each and every achievement, he was very involved with them, he was very proud of his wife.”
In addition to Chandler, Dean and Herrington, San Augustine County Attorney Wesley Hoyt and retired 159th District Court Judge David Walker reflected on their memories with Goodwin.
“The influences that Gerald started, he touched each and everyone of us over many, many, many years,” Hoyt said. “Forty years of influence the man had on me and I appreciate every bit of it.”
“Gerald loved Angelina County,” Walker said. “He loved the people of Angelina County. He loved working with the judges, he loved working with the lawyers. He even loved working with the defendants.”
Judge Paul White, the current presiding judge over the 159th District Court, also reflected on the lasting impression Goodwin left.
“I certainly hope we go beyond the courthouse,” he said. “He’s impacted everyone of your lives. I hope you would acknowledge his influence in your life and in turn do that for others as he did for us. Now Gerald would not expect that, but that would do him justice, and that’s what he was about in my career.”
