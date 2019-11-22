A Diboll man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend four times earlier this year.
Anthony Elisha Kelly, 36, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the March 1 shooting of Ladondra Murphy at a home on Deveraux Street in Diboll. Authorities found Murphy in critical condition at the scene, shot four times.
Kelly had fled the scene and got into a head-on crash shortly after before fleeing on foot and eventually ending up in Corpus Christi, where he remained until his arrest March 20.
The trial begin Tuesday in state District Judge Bob Inselmann’s court. Attorney John Reeves represented Kelly in his case, and assistant District Attorneys Stephanie Stroud and John Peralta prosecuted the case.
Members of the jury found Kelly guilty Wednesday evening following testimony from law enforcement, first responders, Murphy and Kelly.
Murphy testified their relationship was going through a rough spot at the time of the incident. Afterwards, her children that were in the home when the shooting occurred called the police and later spoke to investigators.
Kelly’s charge had a punishment range of five to 99 years in prison. The jury returned with the sentence Thursday afternoon. Murphy declined to give a victim impact statement following the jury’s sentencing.
