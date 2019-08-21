The Lufkin City Council on Tuesday approved on first reading the proposed fiscal year 2019-20 budget, following a public hearing.
There will be two more public hearings regarding the budget, Lufkin City Mayor Bob Brown said.
They also conducted a public hearing on the proposed tax rate of 53 cents per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2019-20
This rate is the same as was proposed in 2018 for fiscal year 2018-19, $.02 higher than the effective tax rate, which will increase total revenue by $495,352 — a 5.10% increase from last year.
They also approved on second reading a budget amendment for the purchase of the new Parks & Recreation building, formerly known as the Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center, for $920,000 to be taken from Water & Sewer.
“This appropriation is $920,000 — $850,000 is for the purchase of the building,” city manager Keith Wright told the council. “We are borrowing this money from our sales in the water and sewer fund. It it will be reimbursed when we sell bonds.”
This money also will be reimbursed in part by the approved sale of the former Lufkin City Hall and Angelina & Neches River Authority at 210 E. Lufkin Ave.
As part of the budget, the council also approved on first reading:
■ Raising the residential, commercial, irrigation, industrial and wholesale water rates in the city by 2%. This will be done each year for the next few years to cope with the increasing cost of running city water.
■ Raising the sewer rates in the city for the same reasons.
■ Raising rates for solid waste compacted and non-compacted in the roll-off services by the city.
■ The 2019 Lufkin Police Department Annual Forfeiture Budget.
The council approved on first reading:
■ Changing the zoning at 516 Montrose St. to “commercial.” This move was set in motion by the Calvary Baptist Church before they sold the land to the city, Wright said.
■ Allowing the Lufkin Police Department to submit a grant application for a U.S. Department of Justice FY 2019 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant for $10,167.
The council approved on second reading:
■ The budget amendment to allow the Lufkin Police Department to accept $50,000 from the E.L. Kurth Jr. Charitable Foundation.
■ The budget amendment to provide funding for the U.S. Highway 59/Loop 287 Utility Relocation Project.
