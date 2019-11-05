Veterans Day is Monday, but many Angelina County residents have plans to make the holiday a weekend celebration.
The city of Huntington already began celebrating Veterans Day when high school students set long lines of flags along the streets — a tradition in Huntington for several years. The flags represent the veterans and service members who used to live in or currently live in the town.
Friday’s event:
Affinity Hospice will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 2 p.m. at Pinecrest Healthy Living Community.
Saturday’s events:
The annual Veterans Day Parade in Huntington is at 10 a.m. The parade starts at the Huntington Middle School gym and will go down Main Street past the rehabilitation center. After the parade, there are festivities planned in Centennial Park with music, food, booths and raffles.
Lufkin High School will have hot dogs and apple pie for their Honor America Night from 4:30-6 p.m. at the high school cafeteria. All Lufkin ISD bands will perform at Abe Martin Stadium starting at 7 p.m. A ticket for dinner and the performances is $5 a person.
Sunday’s event:
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 113 will host “A Special Veteran Celebration” from 1-4 p.m. at The Pines Theater. There will be flag presentations, patriotic music and more.
Monday’s events:
The annual Veterans Day Program at Huntington High School will begin at 10 a.m. There will be coffee, registration and visitation prior to the program, with lunch to follow.
A Veterans Day Program will be held in the Hudson Gym. Lunch will be served to the veterans, with the ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Affinity Hospice will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center.
Several schools throughout the county will hold their own Veterans Day programs.
