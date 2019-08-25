DIBOLL — The city of Diboll has started implementing the initial phases of the 2019-29 comprehensive plan they approved in May.
The $8,800 plan was collaborated on by Diboll residents, leaders and GrantWorks out of Austin. It was funded by a grant from the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program.
“Now we have a vision, a plan for the city,” Diboll city manager Gerry Boren said. “What’s it going to look like? Where are the residential areas going to be? What is it going to look like when Lumberjack (Drive) connects to the interstate corridor?”
On Aug. 13, the city council adopted a resolution, redrawing the maps of Diboll to ensure the plan reached every tax payer. The plan details community goals and housing, land, infrastructural and road needs that the city can answer in the coming years.
“The most beneficial thing of this is that it’s a tool,” Boren said.
The plan will help the city with utility rate studies, bond refinancing and bringing in more commercial and residential development, he said. The city can use this to answer questions and see better results in projects because the its goals, as defined by need and citizens, are made clear, he said.
“The most important part of this plan is the capital improvements plan,” Boren said.
That means the water, wastewater and storm drainage infrastructure. The plan details a five-phase program specifically for wastewater transportation and storage improvements.
“In the capital improvement plan, it gave you some quarter of a million dollar projects that you can work on in a two- to three-year period,” Boren said. “And it prioritizes what the need is.”
With it the city will improve upon water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Having the plan and a detailed analysis of how the city will spend the money on those improvements helps in working with organizations doing rate studies, so they also know in what direction the city is heading, he said.
“We have pipe in this ground that is older than me,” he said. “And we have to fix that.”
The city is currently refinancing some bonds they already have and hope that by doing so they can free up some cash to put toward the CIP. If all goes as planned, they hope to give half the refinanced money toward infrastructure.
Housing and land development plans were outlined as primary goals for the next three years. As part of that, the city will analyze the costs and benefits of new developments, update zoning ordinances to permit new developments and develop annexation protocol and criteria.
Later, the city will update subdivision ordinances to ensure better design and construction standards.
The study leading to the comprehensive plan found that housing in Diboll is characterized by single family “stick-frame” houses. However, a quarter of the houses in Diboll are in substandard conditions, with many facing foundational or structural damage from poor drainage.
So the city’s goals focus on reducing the number of dilapidated houses and preventing the causes of deterioration on future developments. The study found that much of Diboll sits in an extensive floodplain — 1,953 acres sit in a floodplain and 240 acres are in a floodway.
They plan to track vacant, dilapidated structures, update dangerous structures and regulations, support dilapidated building removal and apply for grants and educate homeowners about grants.
The city also found that developing new, affordable housing will play a major part in the growth of Diboll. So the plan allows them to determine where developments would best be suited and just how many units are needed to meet the needs of a growing population, Boren said.
To improve the housing situation, infrastructurally, the city will focus on building better drainage and limiting further development in the floodplains.
Developmentally, the city also wants to see an increase in businesses finding themselves in Diboll. Boren wants to further diversify the types of businesses in Diboll so they have something to suit the needs of residents without leaving them to find the same services in other cities.
The plan will help with that goal because if the city has a specific idea in mind of how it will look, it can better entice companies with optimal locations and continually improving shopping and dining areas, he said.
“There is a plan, you know what the citizens have expressed in all the meetings, that they want to see in each area,” Boren said. “What they want to see around the school on Lumberjack, what they want to see on (FM) 1818. So that when someone comes in and wants to build a residential neighborhood in Diboll, I can pull out this plan and show them.”
To cope with expected growth in the next 10 years, the city has also found a need to improve upon the design and aesthetic of thoroughfares in town. The study found that with the I-69 bypass coming daily, trucking traffic will increase by 50% and 61-73% of traffic will take the bypass.
The city expects congestion and accidents at various parts of Temple Drive and needs to answer for poor connectivity and visual appeal.
Part of the solution is in a resolution the city is considering, to add a road maintenance fee to the regular utility bill. Residents may be billed $2.50 monthly and that money is guaranteed to only go toward road maintenance and beautification such as, for example, helping with the upkeep of the median on U.S. Highway 59 through town.
Citizens also expressed an interest in having more bike lanes, more golf cart-friendly areas and more sidewalks.
