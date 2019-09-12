For years, local hobbyists have displayed military vehicles commissioned from as far back as World War II on 9/11.
Barry and Karen Ogletree had a number of military and army Jeeps and trucks up on display throughout Wednesday morning and early afternoon at their shop in the 2100 block of North John Redditt Drive.
“We’ve done it a few years in the past,” Barry said. “This is the first time it’s in our new shop.
“We build and collect, we don’t sell anything, this is just my private personal hobby shop. I do old, old, old Jeeps. I build and restore and keep them. I also early army trucks.”
The display had to be brought back in doors after the weather began to turn rainy, but Barry received a number of inquiries about the display.
“They’re quite interesting, we’ve had 12 to 15 people today pull off the highway to stop and ask questions,” he said.
Barry explained they show off their vehicles at military and Jeep vehicle shows around the United States. Otherwise, they’ve been on display here in Angelina County every 9/11 along with flags.
“It’s just our little contribution,” Barry said. “You’ve got to do something, you should do something. You don’t want to forget.
“We just did it for 9/11. We’ve been doing displays of different vehicles since 9/11 happened. I don’t think we’ve missed a year of doing a display. Usually it’s with our Jeeps but this year we decided to do our bigger vehicles.”
