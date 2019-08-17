DIBOLL — Family and friends threw Vera Jones a 105th birthday party Friday afternoon at Pouland’s Everything Store.
Lemonade, ice cream and a vanilla and chocolate swirl cake were plenty as Vera opened her cards and gifts and visited with her loved ones. Gary Jones, Vera’s son, said she is a very independent woman who lived by herself up until about a year ago.
“She doesn’t depend on anybody for anything; she does everything herself,” Gary said. “She drove ‘till she was 97.”
Vera loves to garden, and Gary said she credits her long life to her cornbread and her turnip greens.
Gary’s father died in 1978, and he said Vera has taken care of herself and her family since then. Vera retired from Diboll ISD after she turned 70, but Gary said she was “bored to death” after two years. So she decided to volunteer with the state school for about 15 years.
Jennifer Smith, Vera’s granddaughter, said she is very adventurous, driving a golf cart at 100 and asking to try her grandson’s new hoverboard.
“She’s always up for something new,” Smith said. “She loves doing new things and being around people. She’s always a happy person.”
Despite living through some difficult times, Vera has always depended on God to be her strength, Smith said.
“She’ll tell you that straight up — without God, I wouldn’t be here,” Smith said.
Cooper Smith, Vera’s great-grandson, said he loves talking to his grandma about history and baseball.
Pouland’s owner, Sandra Pouland, said she and her husband John love doing things like this because they love getting to know the people in their community.
“We love people,” Sandra said. “Mrs. Vera is just one special lady.”
