The Texas Forestry Museum and Angelina Beautiful/Clean partnered to create a children’s area at the 35th Texas State Forest Festival that will use activities to educate kids.
“It’s a free area for families once they pay the ticket price to get into the festival,” Kaitlin Wieseman, the education coordinator with the museum, said. “It’s all under one barn. … We will fill half the barn up with booths and vendors and games.”
The area will be open until 9 p.m. nightly and 5 p.m. Sunday, and feature booths from several organizations including the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
“We’re going to have educational activities to inform them about the services they provide,” Jennifer La Corte, the AB/C executive director, said. “Each day we will incorporate different organizations who will rotate in and out.”
Included in the planned activities are a large forest painting children can help with, a chance to build block robots out of recyclables, a cool zone for parents and two different virtual reality simulators.
TxDOT will have a simulation for drunk driving and the U.S. Navy will have a flight simulator, La Corte said.
They also will have an ongoing area for toddlers or small children who may not be able to go to the carnival, she said. They will have things for them to climb over and small areas to take pictures with the family, she said.
“Being a mom with small children I am always looking for ways to incorporate areas for the little ones,” she said.
Also in the kids area will be ongoing activities like the Kidz Science Safari and the Jurassic Kingdom Show. A trackless train will have ongoing free rides around the kids area, as well.
The Kidz Science Safari is a mobile, fully interactive, traveling children’s activity that features hands-on science-based educational exhibits. the Jurassic Kingdom Show provides audience members a continuous stream of information about dinosaurs, while giving the young — and young at heart — a chance to interact with the large, lifelike puppets.
“Jennifer (La Corte) does a great job with the train that comes every year,” Wieseman said. “It gives barrel train rides so the children can enjoy a ride around the barn area.”
The museum also is working with the Black Bear Alliance, and have a display about black bears, which are an endangered species in the South.
Parents need to remain with their children at the children’s area, Wieseman said. The activities will all be parent-approved and some may need parent’s assistance, she said.
