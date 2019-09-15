Child care providers from all over East Texas came to the Pitser Garrison Convention Center Saturday for the Child Care Provider Conference, which included speakers, door prizes for teachers to utilize in their classrooms, and a time to honor those who have taken the initiative to become Texas Rising Star Certified.
Being certified as a Texas Rising Star means a child care provider has voluntarily went above and beyond the state’s minimum licensing standards to gain the further certification.
Debb Homman, the child care specialist for Texas Rising Star, said a part of having that extra certification means “having certain things in their classrooms. So the door prizes we give away always promote part of those items that they have to have.”
Door prizes lined the walls, including such things such as sensory items, musical instruments, a circle time and music area mat, and touch and feel books to engage and help students develop.
Angela Racz attended the conference — put on by the Work Force Solutions of Deep East Texas and Texas Rising Star — as a provider who is currently working on her Texas Rising Star Certification. She said her favorite part of the conference was the music and movement speaker.
“He played a lot of different songs and had actions to go along with them, to help get the children interested in learning,” Racz said.
The conference occurs annually and includes all of the child care providers in Deep East Texas. It is informative, with speakers discussing the importance of children getting up and moving, the effects that trauma has on children and the importance of getting along with coworkers, despite differences that may be had. While not all child care facilities in Deep East Texas are Texas Rising Star certified, all were welcome to attend the conference and encouraged to gain that extra certification in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.