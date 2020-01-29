HUNTINGTON — Three people spoke against the potential creation of a residential treatment facility within city limits at Tuesday’s Huntington City Council meeting.
Molly Stringer, the director of special services for Huntington ISD, David Palmer, a board member on the HISD board of trustees, and Chase Nielson, the man looking to build the establishment, all took five minutes to speak to the council about the issue.
Word spread quickly about Nielson’s wish to build a residential treatment facility inside Huntington city limits. However, for many those details seemed sparse.
Before the forum, city manager Bill Stewart said he and the city had nothing to do with the facility, stood to gain little to nothing and that the city cannot prevent the facility from being built.
“The city has no zoning ordinance, meaning we have no grounds on which to determine where certain businesses, housing structures or facilities are placed,” Stewart said.
Nielson did hold a meeting with some people at the school district, but this is the first time he addressed the city council. He has not spoken with the school board.
Nielson said he understands where the community is coming from with their fears, but that those fears are based on unfounded rumors.
“This is not a dig at anyone who has posted online, but the truth of the matter is this industry is very complex, very regulated and although a reasonable person may arrive at those fears, the truth of the operation is much different,” he said.
He said he and his wife felt called to the ministry and after long thought and prayer they determined it was the path they wanted to take.
“Monthly stats issued by (the Department of Family Protective Services) show that 51 kids are in need of RTC services in Region 5 (which includes Angelina County),” he said. “Only one kid has been placed inside the region. Our existence would have allowed more local youth to be treated closer to home.”
He said the facility would start with one resident and slowly expanded over the next year until they reached 20, which is what they plan to build the facility for.
He said he doesn’t have a piece of land under contract and doesn’t have any pending offers or negotiations. He said he had made an offer on some land the day he held a meeting with four school officials, but wasn’t attempting to hide anything. He said he’s trying do things appropriately.
Nielson said he offered to establish a partnership with HISD for the students’ education, only if the school agreed.
He also said his plans are for a secure, locked facility and that the kids would be heavily supervised. But, it wouldn’t be like a jail, Nielson said. He also said training would be provided for any officers who didn’t feel equipped to deal with the facility.
Palmer said the kids coming to the facility would be disturbed, and either physically violent or worse. He said they would be kids who could not be handled properly in the foster care system and needed something more stringent.
“He’s being intentionally evasive, he knows more about this than he’s letting on to,” Palmer said. “But it’s a very hard sale.”
He said that Nielson had mentioned education for the students, and Palmer believed that would have to be done through HISD and that would be a tremendous burden on the school.
“Why is it coming here? Coming at all?” he asked. “It’s a very lucrative thing to do. It’s more than $298, per child, per day, that the state is willing to pay. You do your math on that for about 30 kids in a year and it’s about $3 million.”
He said Nielson has told others he chose Huntington because of the lack of zoning ordinances. He also believes Nielson thought that because people in Huntington are Christian they will follow blindly.
“It’s simply not a good idea for Huntington in my opinion,” he said.
Stringer spoke on behalf of the school as someone who was at the meeting. She said she was told the school would be expected to provide all educational services, which means they’d have to send a teacher. However, she said that’s. not something the school is required to do.
“During the meeting he said he could plan on 14- to 17-year-old females who were emotionally disturbed and he’d start with a 20-bed facility,” she said. “It was basically going to be a step down from a mental facility.”
She said she spoke to the Department of Human Health Services, outlined the steps he would have to take to get this facility up and running and that she didn’t believe he had followed them.
The council also:
■ Elected David Box as the city’s representative on the Angelina County Appraisal Board for another two-year term. He also will represent HISD.
■ Called the May 2, 2020, general election.
■ Approved the annual racial profiling report.
■ Appointed Pam Hooten to fill Fred Smith’s unexpired term on the Housing Authority Board.
Will allow Stewart to solicit bids for depository services.
