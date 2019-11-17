Former Lufkin Mayor Louis Bronaugh was recognized posthumously in an official Texas State House Resolution by the 86th Legislature for his contributions to the development of East Texas.
HR 219 was adopted by the state House of Representatives at the beginning of March 2019. The resolution was framed and presented to his widow, Charda Bronaugh, on Friday.
“Wow, this is wonderful,” she said while holding the large frame in the ANRA meeting room.
She said they had no idea what they were getting into when he first started to attempt to lead the city. But the community had been so supportive of him as an optometrist and he wanted to give back to them in any way he could, she said.
“He was passionate about Lufkin,” she said. “He loved Lufkin. … He found what his real calling was in municipal government. He felt that he could be of more influence working through a city than he could be as a freshman House of Representatives.”
Representatives from the Angelina Neches River Authority reached out to state Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) to write this resolution during the session and get it passed.
“It’s the memorialization of his name, therein it cements his legacy in this community,” ANRA general manager Kelley Holcomb said.
Many know Bronaugh for his work on the city’s economic development, the creation of I-69 south, his role on the Angelina & Neches River Authority and the expansion of the Brazos Transit District.
“It was really special for me to be able to introduce a piece of legislation to honor his life and his lifetime commitment to improving the lives of people in Lufkin and the Angelina County community,” Ashby said.
“He has left a permanent impression on this community. … People need to remember in most cases when we’re recognizing something or cutting ribbon or putting a shovel in the dirt that we didn’t get there by accident. Somewhere along the way there were leaders and visionaries to get us there.”
Bronaugh died in Lufkin at the age of 87 in November 2018.
“Louis has been a mentor to so many people in this part of the country, myself included,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb said Bronaugh took him under his wing when he first started as the general manager, and that Bronaugh and Charda helped him and his wife learn their new roles.
This sentiment is not only shared by Holcomb and his wife. Ashby said he felt the same mentorship from Bronaugh when he first came to Lufkin and attributes much of his connection to the city to the way Bronaugh encouraged him and helped him to participate.
“When my family moved to Lufkin, Louis was the mayor at the time,” Ashby said. “I ran into him at a community event and he spotted me across the room and I remember seeing this gentleman walking toward me and it looked like he was on a mission. He came right up to me and said, ‘Who are you?’”
Ashby said Bronaugh then questioned him about his family and where he lived so he could plug Ashby into the community.
“Being new to the community, I was so impressed that the mayor would take the time to come seek me out in a crowd and get to know me and introduce himself,” Ashby said. “But that’s just the kind of guy Louis was.”
