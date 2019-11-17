Bronaugh recognition

Former Lufkin Mayor Louis Bronaugh was recognized posthumously by the 86th Texas Legislature for his contributions to the development of East Texas. State Rep. Trent Ashby, left, and Jody Anderson, right, president of the Angelina & Neches River Authority Board of Directors, present Charda Bronaugh a framed official Texas State House Resolution. Louis Bronaugh died in Lufkin at the age of 87 in November 2018.

 Contributed

Former Lufkin Mayor Louis Bronaugh was recognized posthumously in an official Texas State House Resolution by the 86th Legislature for his contributions to the development of East Texas.

HR 219 was adopted by the state House of Representatives at the beginning of March 2019. The resolution was framed and presented to his widow, Charda Bronaugh, on Friday.

“Wow, this is wonderful,” she said while holding the large frame in the ANRA meeting room.

She said they had no idea what they were getting into when he first started to attempt to lead the city. But the community had been so supportive of him as an optometrist and he wanted to give back to them in any way he could, she said.

“He was passionate about Lufkin,” she said. “He loved Lufkin. … He found what his real calling was in municipal government. He felt that he could be of more influence working through a city than he could be as a freshman House of Representatives.”

Representatives from the Angelina Neches River Authority reached out to state Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) to write this resolution during the session and get it passed.

“It’s the memorialization of his name, therein it cements his legacy in this community,” ANRA general manager Kelley Holcomb said.

Many know Bronaugh for his work on the city’s economic development, the creation of I-69 south, his role on the Angelina & Neches River Authority and the expansion of the Brazos Transit District.

“It was really special for me to be able to introduce a piece of legislation to honor his life and his lifetime commitment to improving the lives of people in Lufkin and the Angelina County community,” Ashby said.

“He has left a permanent impression on this community. … People need to remember in most cases when we’re recognizing something or cutting ribbon or putting a shovel in the dirt that we didn’t get there by accident. Somewhere along the way there were leaders and visionaries to get us there.”

Bronaugh died in Lufkin at the age of 87 in November 2018.

“Louis has been a mentor to so many people in this part of the country, myself included,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said Bronaugh took him under his wing when he first started as the general manager, and that Bronaugh and Charda helped him and his wife learn their new roles.

This sentiment is not only shared by Holcomb and his wife. Ashby said he felt the same mentorship from Bronaugh when he first came to Lufkin and attributes much of his connection to the city to the way Bronaugh encouraged him and helped him to participate.

“When my family moved to Lufkin, Louis was the mayor at the time,” Ashby said. “I ran into him at a community event and he spotted me across the room and I remember seeing this gentleman walking toward me and it looked like he was on a mission. He came right up to me and said, ‘Who are you?’”

Ashby said Bronaugh then questioned him about his family and where he lived so he could plug Ashby into the community.

“Being new to the community, I was so impressed that the mayor would take the time to come seek me out in a crowd and get to know me and introduce himself,” Ashby said. “But that’s just the kind of guy Louis was.”

Jess Huff’s email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

H.R. 219 Text

WHEREAS, The citizens of Lufkin lost an esteemed community

      leader with the death of Louis Alan Bronaugh on November 24, 2018,

      at the age of 87; and

             WHEREAS, The son of Louis and Nina Bronaugh, Louis Bronaugh

      was born in Dallas on May 28, 1931, and he grew up with the

      companionship of a brother, Bob; following his graduation from

      Lamar High School, he answered his nation's call to duty and served

      in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War; returning to civilian life,

      he continued his education at Texas Tech University; and

             WHEREAS, Mr. Bronaugh enjoyed the love and support of his

      wife, Charda, and they shared a rewarding marriage that spanned

      more than six decades; he took great pride in his children, Timothy,

      Tina, Mike, and Belinda, and with the passing years, he had the

      pleasure of seeing his family grow to include four grandchildren,

      Christa, Alan, Rand, and Perrin, and three great-grandchildren,

      Ava, Jason, and Timothy; and

             WHEREAS, In the course of his career as an optician,

      Mr. Bronaugh worked at The Eye Clinic in Lufkin, and in 1974, he and

      his wife established Bronaugh Independent Opticians; deeply

      devoted to the Lufkin community, he served on the city council and

      further distinguished himself through an exceptional 18-year

      tenure as mayor; and

             WHEREAS, Mr. Bronaugh also dedicated his time to a number of

      area organizations, including the Angelina & Neches River

      Authority; he was appointed to the agency's board of directors on

      October 16, 2000, and was reappointed on April 12, 2012, to hold a

      second term; he benefited the group through his service in several

      officer positions, among them secretary-treasurer of the board, and

      he was instrumental to the authority's success in managing the

      quality, development, and conservation of water resources in the

      Neches River Basin; and

             WHEREAS, In recognition of his outstanding efforts,

      Mr. Bronaugh received numerous honors over the years, including the

      1986 Angelina Award from the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce

      and the Silver Beaver Award and BSA Distinguished Citizen Good Turn

      Award from the East Texas Area Council, Boy Scouts of America; and

             WHEREAS, The life of Louis Bronaugh stands as an inspiring

      example of the good that one person can accomplish, and his

      achievements will be remembered and admired for many years to come;

      now, therefore, be it

             RESOLVED, That the House of Representatives of the 86th Texas

      Legislature hereby pay tribute to the memory of Louis Alan Bronaugh

      and extend heartfelt sympathy to his family and many friends; and,

      be it further

             RESOLVED, That an official copy of this resolution be

      prepared for his family and that when the Texas House of

      Representatives adjourns this day, it do so in memory of Louis Alan

      Bronaugh.