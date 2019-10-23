The Angelina County Commissioners denied a request to create an emergency services district in Hudson on Tuesday.
The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department in July gave commissioners a petition signed by 150 people to begin the ESD No. 1, which would cover the same area as the Hudson school district. They asked commissioners to put it on the November 2019 ballot.
However, commissioners tabled the petition until it was too late to be added to the ballot.
County Judge Don Lymbery spoke with members of the department, who told him they were going to regroup and try for another election cycle, he said. He recommended commissioners deny this particular petition.
They also tabled discussion on approving matching funds for grants approved to create positions for an assistant and an investigator for the District Attorney.
In other business, commissioners approved:
■ The final plat of Welch Hilltop Road, a subdivision off FM 326 in Pct. 3.
■ The final plat of the Shop Branch Road Subdivision No. 2 in Pct. 3.
■ The monthly treasurer’s report.
■ An interlocal contract between the Department of Information Resources and the county so that the county can participate in the department’s shared services program, including a cybersecurity assessment of the county election system.
■ The fiscal year 2020 grant application with the Texas Indigent Defense Commission.
■ The annual Texans Feeding Texans Program for the Senior Citizens Center for 2020.
■ The Angelina County holiday schedule.
■ Commissioner Bobby Cheshire’s request to purchase a used 2018 GMC Pickup using two trade-ins from Wright GMC. This will be financed through Austin Bank, Lufkin.
Budget transfers for:
■ The DA, $4,000 from trial transcripts and $1,000 from rental/lease equipment to be split — $3,000 for office supplies, $1,000 for training and $1,000 for dues and publications.
■ Justice of the Peace in Pct. 3, $2,000 from janitorial services, $500 from repairs and maintenance of office equipment, $340 from dues and publications all to go to office supplies.
■ The county jail, $4,000 from repair and maintenance of the facilities to office supplies.
■ Road and Bridge Pct. 1, $4,000 from hard top roads to repairs and maintenance equipment.
■ Road and Bridge Pct. 3, $100 from culverts to training personnel.
■ Road and Bridge Pct. 4, $11,000 from hard top roads to telephone — $1,000 — and to gasoline and oil $10,000.
■ Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, $94 from office supplies, $7.10 from dues and publications, $2,211.85 from electricity utilities, $48 from postage, $130.62 from premium bonds and $526 from printing and forms to go to repair and maintenance of facilities — $94.13 and office supplies — $2,923.57.
