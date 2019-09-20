Two Lufkin schools are joining with 45,000 educators across the world for the Rock Your School Program.
Pineywoods Community Academy and Brandon Elementary School started off their school day with an assembly. At PCA, the Rogue Soulgier band performed rock renditions of classics like “We Will Rock You” and crowd favorites like “Baby Shark” and the “SpongeBob SquarePants” theme song.
“I love the songs and how our teachers dress up,” 8-year-old Mace Johnson said.
Fourth-grade English language arts teacher Jamie Johnson helped introduced the Rock Your School event in past years, but this year was special to her because all elementary-aged students would get to participate.
“We did it last year, and there were three or four teachers who participated, so for us to do what we’ve done this year is phenomenal,” Johnson said. “We are teaching to our curriculum with innovative ideas and fun, engaging rigorous learning activities.”
Delisha Jackson’s third-grade English language arts and gifted and talented class was learning about inference and context clues through the lens of the Pineywoods Police Department.
“I watch a lot of “CSI” and detective shows, and I know they do a lot of inferencing — they look at the evidence, they draw conclusions,” Jackson said. “That’s pretty much what we focus on in third grade.”
This new way of approaching the lesson allows Jackson to put a real world spin in with her curriculum. Jackson’s students were given instructions to become investigators and use evidence to draw conclusions about a murder in the neighborhood.
“We have to solve the case of who killed the person across the street,” 8-year-old Aysia Richard said. “It’s great. I love being a detective with the chief.”
Students rotated around different stations like the evidence lab. Eight-year-old Noah Martinez said he loved getting to be police.
“We found out that in the house there is a mom that works, a kid and a boy and a baby, too,” Noah said, motioning toward the “trash” his team was sifting through.
Johnson and Jessica Barnett, Brandon Elementary School fourth-grade math, science and gifted and talented teacher, found out about Rock Your School through the Get Your Teach On organization. They attended the conference in Grapevine this summer and came back to their schools to implement it.
“Our goal was not just to decorate the hallways but to get the students interested in what they’re learning today,” Barnett said. “Hopefully they don’t even realize they’re learning because they’re having so much fun.”
Brandon Principal Mark Keith said he liked that Rock Your School was a different twist on the normal everyday goings-on of a classroom.
“It’s so flexible because a teacher can go as big as they want to go or as comfortable as they want to be,” Keith said. “Everybody really embraced it.”
The theme at Brandon this year was sports, and everything from the classrooms to the library to the music room and gym was decked out.
Barnett’s classroom was football themed. She said the goal was to take all the things they are currently learning and apply them in a different way.
“My whole room is about place values, which is what we are studying right now,” she said. “My kids have different numbers from different football stadiums like they’re attendants, and they have to put them in order from least to greatest, round them, add and subtract different things on the concession stand menu.”
Nine-year-olds Audrey Purke and Sam Fitzgerald said they loved the football theme.
“Instead of just doing plain, old math, I like having a theme with it,” Sam said. “It makes it more interesting.”
“I just like football for some reason,” Audrey said. “It’s cool that our teachers do this.”
Lorraine Dorman’s fourth-grade English language arts class had a baseball theme. She started class by teaching her students “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” and throwing them Cracker Jacks like they were at an actual game.
“Even just changing the logistics of the classroom excites them, gets them excited about learning,” Dorman said. “They may not even realize we’re still doing language arts, still doing reading. It’s the same classroom; it just looks different. But to them, it’s a different environment.”
Then the students did baseball acrostic poems, CLOSE reading of baseball players’ history and a read, think, write exercise with quotes from different players that they could relate to real life.
“My favorite part so far is the surprise of having this and Cracker Jacks,” 9-year-old Sally Little said. “I play baseball sometimes with my brother.”
“I like the surprise and the sugary treats and the music,” 9-year-old Joshua Bull said. “It’s kind of cool to do work like this.”
