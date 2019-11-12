HUDSON — Veterans and current service members entered the Hudson High School gymnasium amid wild cheers and applause during the school’s annual Veterans Day Salute on Monday.
“Today we salute the service of all veterans and we keep in our thoughts and prayers the fallen, the missing and those who right now are serving in harm’s way,” John Courtney, principal of Hudson High School, said.
“We celebrate and honor you for your patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Thank you for your service to this great country.”
The students took care to thank each of the veterans from the different wars fought and thanked their families and their friends for supporting the veteran during that time.
They also took the time to single out and thank Gary Hansen, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-72, with a Vietnam War Commemoration by the Daughters of the Revolution; and Richard Bailey, who was a prisoner of war during World War II.
The program was produced almost entirely by Hudson ISD students, Meredith Stanford, a student council sponsor, said. The program has been done for at least five years, if not longer, she said.
“My favorite part is that it’s student driven,” she said. “It’s all done by the students, the choir, the band, the Junior American Citizens, all of the student council officers. It’s solely, one hundred-percent student driven.”
Kendall Howatt, the Hudson sophomore class president, introduced her aunt, Chief Master Sgt. Jaqueline Davenport, who is currently serving in the U.S. Air Force and the superintendent of the 23 Intelligence Squadron, as the guest speaker.
“Who can love their country so much they would die for her?” Davenport asked. “Who can take risks and not expect anything in return? Who has volunteered to give their lives to protect all Americans? A veteran.”
She spoke of the necessity to have armed forces, to join and celebrate them. But also of the choices they make to be a part of the U.S. military, the bonds they grow and the challenges they face. She thanked the veterans who served before she joined for paving the way for her success and reminded listeners that they must take an active part in their own lives.
“Do you want to thank a veteran?” she asked. “Simply do what God put you on this earth to accomplish. Build a business, grow a family, advocate for things you are passionate about. The best thanks you can give a veteran is living a life of meaning that’s only available in this great United States.”
