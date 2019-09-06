The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man in connection with several burglaries.
Warrants have been filed for the arrest of Taurus Trevion Roberson, 25, for charges of evading arrest, theft of firearm and evading arrest with a vehicle. Releases from ACSO and Crime Stoppers state Roberson is also suspected in a number of vehicle burglaries.
A man fled from deputies in his vehicle about 12:49 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 69 north to High Pointe Apartments on Loop 287, where the driver left his vehicle and ran toward the loop. Deputies lost sight of the man after he ran into the woods behind the Pepsi Bottling plant.
During the chase, the man dropped a firearm that a citizen found and reported. A check on the serial number of the firearm indicated it was stolen Wednesday in a vehicle burglary. The man’s vehicle also contained several other items that were possibly stolen.
Sheriff Greg Sanches thinks Roberson has ties to the Lufkin and Houston area. Those who have information about him or his whereabouts should call Lufkin Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS (7477).
Crime Stoppers will take anonymous tips, and those who offer information that lead to Roberson’s arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
