Graduates of the Stubblefield Learning Center walked the stage in celebration of a non-traditional ending to their high school experience.
The center has helped 1,787 graduates since its creation as a cooperative between the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, Angelina College and the Central, Diboll, Hudson, Lufkin and Zavalla school districts.
Its website says it allows students between the ages of 16 and 21 who are no longer in school, are credit deficient and/or in danger of dropping out a second chance to earn a high school diploma.
Principal Jeff Walker said he was proud to announce this semester’s added graduates, and he thanked the many individuals and entities who make Stubblefield Learning Center a possibility.
Three graduates spoke during the commencement. Walker Baker spoke about his journey to this night.
“When you first arrive at Stubblefield, everyone hears a speech Mr. Walker gives,” Baker said. “And in that speech, he tells you that everyone there is treated the same, no matter what circumstances you arrived on. That could not be more true.”
Each and every student is treated with the utmost respect, and the only limit to their journey is their own imagination, he said.
“We can do anything we set our minds to,” he said. “A man once told me, ‘People who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.’ No matter what happens in the rest of our lives, never let anything get in the way of your dreams.”
Kendall Matthews spoke about redemption and utilizing your resources.
“The first time I walked into Stubblefield, Mr. Walker asked me a question that would stick with me for the rest of my life, ‘What can you offer us?’” Matthews said. “A simple but very meaningful question that can help us think with an employer, a community, a relationship and most importantly with ourself.”
Knowing what you have to offer is so important because not knowing can rob a person of many wonderful opportunities. She spoke about how she chose to drop out of high school a month before she graduated.
She moved to another state with her fiancé and no school within a 40-mile radius would take her. It took some advice from a former teacher to convince Matthews to return home and work on her education again.
“I spoke to a wonderful teacher named Mrs. Heath. She made a phone call and was able to help me get into a school called the Stubblefield Learning Center,” she said. “It is because of the amazing staff there that I am able to walk the stage today.”
Linda Acevedo spoke about how it’s never too late to further your education, not only for yourself but for those who look up to you. She thanked Walker and all of her instructors for caring for her, pushing her and motivating her daily.
“I am delighted to say my experience at Stubblefield was truly remarkable — an experience I will always cherish and never forget,” she said. “I would also like to give a special thanks to Mr. Hamilton. Had he not walked into my place of employment that day making me aware that I still had a real shot of earning my high school diploma, I honestly don’t know if I would have ever got it.”
Acevedo is a single mother of three girls, and she said she believed it was too late for her to get a diploma. She devoted herself to working and raising her children.
“This isn’t just an accomplishment; it is a stepping stone for the greatness to come in my future as well as for the future of my daughters,” she said. “All things are possible in life. You are your worst enemy at the end of the day. Do not allow all the obstacles and the hardships that may come your way to prevent you from reaching your true potential in life. Do not allow them to win. Do not settle for less. Progress your life for yourself, for your loved ones. I feel so proud to be here today, showing my daughters their mommy did it. A little late, but I did it.”
“I did it. You can do it. All it takes is a little formula of work, a leap of faith and some determination.”
