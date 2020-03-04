Lufkin police are investigating an early Wednesday morning robbery.
The robbery occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Super S at 702 Southwood Drive, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, the department's public relations specialist.
Two men ran into the store, one with a red handgun.
The man with the gun hit the clerk in the back of the head and knocked him to the floor while the other man went to the store’s safe and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
The two men ran back out of the store and fled the scene in less than 20 seconds.
No injuries were reported during the incident. The store is under new ownership and recently became a 24/7 convenience store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.