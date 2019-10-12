Huntington ISD will be hosting three opportunities for the community to get flu vaccinations.
In & Out Clinic will visit the district at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aurora Concepts will visit at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 and In and Out Clinic will visit again for the district’s second annual Health Fair at Huntington High School from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 15.
“The best way to protect yourself and others from potentially serious complications from the flu is to get the flu vaccine,” said Wanda Havard, district registered nurse. “The CDC rated the 2018-19 flu season as a moderately severe season. This year’s predictions are also high.”
The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated by the end of October.
“It takes about two weeks for antibodies to build up protection for you against the flu, so it’s best to get the vaccination sooner than later,” Havard said.
Havard has been at the district for 19 years, and she remembers one flu season more than a decade ago when several school districts in the county closed because of the flu.
Last year, the flu hit Huntington ISD pretty bad, Havard said. She dug into the students who were absent one day and, of the 60 students diagnosed with the flu, only two of the students had the flu shot.
“That’s telling me, go get your flu shot,” she said. “You’re taking a risk if you don’t. It’s like immunizations — I’ll do anything to encourage my family to get it just to be safe. The flu gets worse and worse every year, and if they don’t, they’re putting themselves at risk.”
The Health Fair on Nov. 15 is open to the public. Anyone is more than welcome to get their flu shot at the other two clinics, but the districts asks that those who aren’t district students or employees contact Havard at 570-2743 or 876-4722 extension 4009 to schedule.
The district also will host an immunization clinic for juniors and seniors needing the meningococcal immunization for college on Jan. 10, 2020, and one for sixth-graders going into seventh grade in April.
