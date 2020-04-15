Angelina County Commissioners rejected Lufkin attorney Bob Flournoy’s request to add the unit-road system to the November ballot on Tuesday.
The unit-road system is one of four types of alternate forms of county infrastructure management and government the Texas Legislature created in 1947. Unlike the current system where a commissioner maintains roads in a precinct, road, ditch and bridge upkeep would be handled in a road and bridge department supervised by a county engineer or road supervisor.
Voters rejected a unit-road system 2,614 to 1,296, in May 2005, according to The Lufkin Daily News.
County Judge Don Lymbery voted in favor of Flournoy’s request, saying he was against the commissioner’s choice in the matter.
Pct. 3 commissioner Terry Pitts said he believes the county residents should have a say, but that this isn’t an essential business item and shouldn’t have been brought before the court on Tuesday.
Flournoy has approached the commissioners individually regarding this issue in the past. At Tuesday’s meeting he cautioned commissioners against rejecting his request because he’d be willing and able to come back with the 2,800 signatures needed to force an election.
“That seems like it’s not what we would require of the people that live in your county to go and do that when all we’re asking today … is an opportunity to be on the ballot for that issue,” Flournoy said. “It’s simple. You can do that. You can call that election and then we don’t have to go through all the signatures. We’re imploring you as our representatives and commissioners to let the people have a say.”
Pct. 2 commissioner Kermit Kennedy said he’d like to see a petition signed that shows real community interest in the topic. Pitts supported his statement.
Pct. 1 commissioner Greg Harrison came to the meeting prepared with questions about the system that he’d thought of the night before. He first asked if Flournoy had a proposed budget for the system, and Flournoy told Harrison that he hadn’t gotten anywhere near that far in the planning, but he had some ideas of what the system would cost.
Harrison then asked what account in the county budget Flournoy thought the money would come from. Flournoy said it would come from the general fund, but that it would function as a department in the budget.
“The money out of that would come out of the general budget like it does now,” Flournoy said.
The budget for each precinct does not currently come out of the general fund. Commissioners allocate a set tax levy to the road and bridge fund. For the 2020 budget, it was six cents per $100 valuation, which put $2.6 million into the fund.
Harrison’s last question was where the extra money would come from to pay for the additional expenses, and why that money hasn’t already been allocated to the road and bridge fund if available.
Flournoy said a unit-road system would allow the commissioners to coordinate staff and equipment and that it would save money by cutting down on the duplication of machine costs.
“Those are the issues that I didn’t come to talk to you about today,” Flournoy said. “All of those are things that are going to be explored and argued and the election thing. But I don’t know that. I think that it will save money as my personal belief.”
Pct. 4 commissioner Bobby Cheshire broke in at this point to ask why Flournoy is asking about the unit-road system again, when 15 years ago Angelina County residents voted against it. Flournoy said that there would probably still be people against it, but a lot has changed in 15 years.
Cheshire didn’t believe that the county has changed that much, although he agreed with Flournoy when Flournoy said the tax base has grown.
Cheshire asked about a feasibility study considering what a shake-up in the system would look like. He said it would put his mind at ease to know whether this would truly be a benefit or a hindrance to the community.
Flournoy agreed that one needed to be done, but not before commissioners added the topic to the ballot.
“I just want you to be willing to trust the people in the county enough to let them vote on it,” Flournoy said.
In other business, the commissioners also:
■ Approved a bond, appointing Janet Cassels as the District Attorney of Angelina County.
■ Approved a budget amendment Cassels requested, reapportioning the salaries of employee positions in the office by transferring funds between the positions.
■ Amended the County Employees Benefit Plan on the COVID-19 resolution.
■ Reinstated a part of the Angelina County Benefit Plan that was deleted when restating the plan in August 2019.
■ Approved the Angelina County Waste Management Center’s proposal on the delineation of waters of the U.S. and jurisdictional determination at the facility.
■ Approved the Waste Management Center’s request to move $71,773.80 from 2019’s budget to purchase a service truck approved in 2019.
■ Approved a budget transfer for Road and Bridge Pct. 1, $6,178.11 was moved from hard top roads to equipment rentals ($1,178.11) and repair and maintenance of equipment ($5,000).
