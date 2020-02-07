The flu has hit Angelina County, and several public entities are seeing its effects.
On Jan. 28, Kurth Memorial Library announced it would close early because 50% of its staff was out sick with the flu.
On Wednesday this week, Wells ISD announced it would be closing its doors Thursday and today. The school also will be employing Germblast to do a thorough treatment of its facilities.
“Over the last several days, we have experienced a sharp spike in absences related to respiratory and flu/flu-like illnesses,” a letter from interim Superintendent Dale Morton said.
“In order to have a ‘well’ school environment, we ask that you seek appropriate medical treatment at the earliest signs of fever for any member of the family. Please be sure that the sick person stays home until they have been without fever for 24 hours.”
Lufkin ISD has sent 56 students home with flu-like symptoms, and those diagnosed with the flu is in the high 20s, according to Director of Nursing Jan Fulbright.
“We depend on parents calling back to the school or contacting teachers for flu diagnosis,” Fulbright said.
Zavalla Elementary School has seen about 14% of its students out sick — 23 confirmed flu cases out of 164 students. Only two flu cases have been confirmed in the junior high and high schools.
Some schools have not been hit quite as hard. Huntington ISD is seeing around 96% attendance right now. With an enrollment of 1,600, that is 64 students. Principals estimate that only 15 of those are flu related, Superintendent David Flowers said. Only two teachers are out with the flu currently.
Hudson ISD is seeing an attendance rate around 95%. Nurses have sent a student home with fever but have not seen any diagnosed cases of flu.
Diboll ISD is seeing about a 95% attendance rate with 22 teachers out. Central ISD is seeing around 93.5% with an average of 5-7 staff members out per day.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu activity has been on the rise in the U.S. for 12 weeks and is expected to continue for weeks. Confirmed cases of influenza in Texas are widespread and high.
Angelina County is seeing the highest rates of Flu A and B.
The CDC said its information only comes from sites willing to report influenza cases, so the majority of influenza cases are not reportable by law in Texas and there are likely more cases the CDC is unaware of. The first course of action the CDC recommends is to get vaccinated. There are four current vaccines available for the flu. The next is to take everyday preventative actions to stop the spread of germs by avoiding close contact with sick people, avoid touching eyes/nose/mouth, cover coughs and sneezes and washing your hands often with soap and water.
Finally, they recommend consulting a doctor about antiviral medications and takomg them if the doctor prescribes them. They can make illness milder and shorten the time a person is sick.
