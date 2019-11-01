The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating the scene of a major auto accident that involved about six vehicles and an 18-wheeler Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred about 2:48 p.m. on South Street in Nacogdoches. The communication center in Nacogdoches received multiple calls about a multi-vehicle accident. Officers arrived to find all of the southbound and some of the northbound lanes of traffic blocked, a Nacogdoches police press release states.
A vehicle driving erratically northbound caused two accidents outside the city limits and continued into the city before making contact with several more vehicles and an oversized 18-wheeler, as well as causing other vehicles to crash into one another, according to the release.
Nacogdoches police are still trying to identify all parties involved and how the events occurred. There are no known life-threatening or serious injuries at this time, but several people were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Southbound traffic on Northwest and Southwest Stallings Drive was diverted for about an hour to state Highway 7 while South Street was closed for the investigation.
In addition to NPD, Nacogdoches Fire, EMS, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Transportation assisted on the scene.
