The 35th annual Texas State Forest Festival started a little early Saturday morning for more than 100 runners participating in the LumberJACKED Fun Run.
The Fun Run began at 8:30 a.m. at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center, where participants — some dressed in lumberjack gear — ran through the Ellen Trout Zoo and around the lake. Members of the local cross country team, adults and children alike started off their morning with the Fun Run.
The entire start of the day at the Forest Festival was filled with activities promoting fitness in the first year of the LumberJACKED Fitness Challenge, including an obstacle course for the adults, a “ninja” obstacle course for children and a Zumba class with Changing Lives Dance Studio. Local fitness organizations LiveWell Athletic Club, Gains and Glory and Fitt Life all helped organize the event for the Festival.
Tara Watson-Watkins, president and CEO of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, watched her own daughter complete the ninja obstacle course during the event.
“It’s been a great morning teaching health, education and fitness, and trying to bring that aspect to the Texas State Forest Festival,” said Watson-Watkins.
When discussing the motivation to start and grow the LumberJACKED Challenge in future years, Watson-Watkins explained the need for the program: “Everybody thinks of carnival food at the Forest Festival, but we also want to make sure we’re thinking about being healthy and being fit. So this is a great way to tie that in together.”
Winners for the boys and girls 1-mile races were as follows: First place: Jace McCollum and Anna Page Gauthier; second place: Parker Johnson and Josselyn Islas; third place: Garrie Maxey and Sarabi Orozco.
Winners for the boys and girls 5-kilometer races were as follows: First place: Wyatt Ridings and Emma Grisel; second place: Jacob Robertson and Kaidence Holman; third place: Andrew Chapman.
Winners for the men and women’s 5-kilometer races were as follows: First place: David Jones and Krystal Riley; second place: Eddy Rojo and Caitlin Weaver; third place: Armando Bocanegra and Brianna Cruz.
