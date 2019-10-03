A local artist is partnering with the Winnie Berry Humane Society to offer a limited supply of ornaments with original art.
Bill Cameron created a holiday-themed portrait of a cat and dog that graces the front of the gray ornament with the society’s logo on the opposite side. The words “peace on earth” run below the ornament.
A member of the society’s board contacted Cameron about creating the ornament. He has done work with the society in the past — a pet portrait fundraiser, five dog days of summer and more — but this is the first time he has tried his hand at ornaments.
“Our pet’s a shelter dog,” Cameron said. “I’ve got a lot of compassion for animals. It seemed like a good cause.”
Cameron recently picked up his passion for art again. He received a degree in art in 1967 before joining the Army. He retired as a colonel and moved to Lufkin to do some work.
He started to pick up the hobby again when he officially retired nine years ago, but it really picked up again when he began experimenting with colored pencils.
“I just fell in love with it,” he said. “That’s when I really started to work. I do wildlife, pets and portraits.”
Kristy Bice, society executive director, said she was excited and grateful that Cameron was willing to help create the limited-edition ornament, only 500 copies will be made.
“The sales from the ornament will help us with our daily operations providing care to the animals here,” she said. “To be partnered with someone whose talent brings joy to people is pretty special.”
The ornament will be sold for $15 at the shelter and at Southland Animal Clinic, the Wishing Well, Standpipe, West Loop Animal Clinic and Connie and Crew. It can also be purchased at angelinacountyhumanesociety.org.
