The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter’s “Home for the Holidays” was a huge success, director Aaron Ramsey said.
“We adopted 169 cats and dogs during the event,” he said. “The shelter was excited to see this many cats and dogs find loving and caring homes.”
The holiday special offered half-price adoption fees for all dogs, puppies, cats and kittens until Jan. 4. The adoption fee included spay/neuter, initial vaccinations, deworming and a wellness coupon.
“We appreciate the hard work staff and shelter volunteers put in to make it a success,” Ramsey said. “We also want to recognize all of our adopters who decided to adopt rather than purchase an animal.”
However, he said the volume of animal intake is still far too high for the shelter. While they don’t have numbers on the number of animals returned after the holidays yet, intake hasn’t slowed.
“We encourage the public to take advantage of the low-cost spay and neuter services in the county and alter their pets to decrease the number of unwanted litters,” Ramsey said.
He said that people should consider obedience training for animals causing problems before thinking about returning the animals adopted over the holidays.
“Many times behavioral issues can be solved through obedience training,” he said. “There are several organizations that offer training in the area.”
