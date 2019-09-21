With signs posted and goals set, the 2019 United Way campaign to raise $315,000 is ready to hit the streets at the first of October.
“This is what makes Lufkin Lufkin,” Chris Carraway, United Way president, said. “When you see what United Way does, and more importantly, what the community does to support United Way and support the agencies within our community and support the people in our community.”
Community leaders attended a luncheon Friday to signify the start of the campaign season. The season will run during the month of October and the final thermometer painting will take place on Nov. 7.
“I think we’re off to a really great start, this being Carla’s (Hight) 21st year, we had some really great energy,” Erika Neill, the 2019 fundraising campaign chairman for the United Way, said.
“We have some new employers in town we’re hoping will add to the United Way donation. So hopefully we will blow the socks off this $315,000 goal.”
Hight was celebrated at the luncheon because she has served for 20 years. They awarded her with a silver platter and thanked her for her long time of service.
“Everyone here that has worked in a United Way position here knows what Carla Hight does for United Way,” Carraway said. “Stuff like this does not happen, United Way campaigns do not happen — we can have all the chairs, we’ve had 21 chairs of the campaign — but it hasn’t happened without Carla.”
The campaign’s goal of $315,000 was announced at the start of August, after determining how much each organization receiving funds would need by visiting sites and learning budgets for the upcoming year.
United Way will be able to provide for the Women’s Shelter of East Texas, Angelina Child Welfare Board, Boys & Girls Club in Lufkin and Diboll, Lufkin Adult Learning Center, HOPE Center, T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library, Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, Volunteer Services at the Lufkin State School, Lufkin Workshop & Opportunity Center, McMullen Memorial Library, Salvation Army & Adult Day Care, Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council, Habitat for Humanity, Hospice in the Pines, Katherine Sage Temple Day Care, UW Emergency Relief and UW Administration, Campaign & Office.
Each division has a goal for this year: Corporate Business, $59,250; Diboll, $85,250; Financial, $29,000; General Solicitations, $21,000; Healthcare, $30,000; Retail, $8,500; LISD, $15,000; Media, $7,000; Attorneys, $5,000; Insurance, $10,000; Huntington, $4,500; Lufkin State Supported Living Center, $4,500; Angelina College, $4,000; Dentists, $2,500; Hudson, $4,500; Realtors, $3,000; Central/Pollok, $500; and Zavalla, $500.
