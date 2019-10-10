Premier Kia of Lufkin is now accepting applications from East Texas high school seniors to donate a Kia Rio Sedan to one lucky senior.
“It’s just something we thought would be a good idea,” controller Kim Gore said. “We want to stay involved in the communities we service. It’s something we’ve been working on for a while.”
The student will submit the application and an essay talking about themselves, things they’ve achieved and how they believe this opportunity would improve their lives.
“This is something we hope we can do again in the future,” Gore said.
They are hoping to find another local business to partner with as a sponsor for the cost of the tax, title and license of the vehicle.
Eligible students must be high school seniors. They do not have to be 18 years old, but if they are under 18, the vehicle will be signed into their parents’ names.
Applications are due by Nov. 31, and the giveaway is scheduled for Dec. 20.
Schools within around 70 miles of the dealership are included.
The schools included are Lufkin, Pineywoods, Hudson, Diboll, Huntington, Wells, Central, Zavalla, Broaddus, Garrison, Woden, Chireno, Nacogdoches, Alto, Kennard, Corrgian-Camden, Leggett, Colmesneil, Martinsville, San Augustine, Cushing, Livingston, Douglass, Groveton, Mount Enterprise, Crockett, Trinity, Shelbyville, Center, Central Hights and Onalaska.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.