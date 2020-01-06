Gregory Popovich on Sunday brought his whole family-friendly Comedy Pet Theater to Lufkin’s Temple Theater, where the act voted Best New Family Show in Las Vegas proved to be just as much of a success here in East Texas.
Popovich had geese, dogs, cats and a pig perform tricks seamlessly onstage. He only uses rescue animals in his shows, proudly giving them “a new leash on life,” according to his website. This prompted animal rescue groups, including the Winnie Berry Humane Society, to come out to the event and encourage the adoption of shelter pets.
The Comedy Pet Theater was the third show out of four this year in the Angelina Arts Alliance Discovery Series.
Marlyn Soma, a front of house manager who has been volunteering with Angelina Arts Alliance for more than 10 years, said Popovich’s performance “has been a show that has been very popular across the United States. ... It has been highly recommended.”
Sunday’s show ended up selling out, filling the Temple Theater with excited attendees of all ages.
The Tayloe family has came to many shows in the Discovery Series. Paul Tayloe, 7, and his sister Mya Tayloe, 10, were both thrilled to watch “the animals do tricks.”
Paul said that his favorite part in each show is watching how the actors “perform and how they do tricks. Those are cool.”
Soma said her favorite part about putting on the shows in the Discovery Series is to see how much the children enjoy it.
“I just love to watch the kids’ faces and hear them laugh. If you’re down and upset about something, and you hear a child’s laugh, it picks you up. I’ve really enjoyed doing this.”
