The Lufkin City Council approved the first round of resolutions for the purchase of the former Calvary Baptist Church Family Life center at 516 Montrose St. for $850,000.
They agreed to allow a future debt service pay for the building after the first of the year, but do not have to use the debt service in that way, city manager Keith Wright said.
They also approved, on first reading, a budget amendment appropriating the funding. There is a second reading to be considered at the next council meeting on Aug. 20.
The building will cost $850,000. It will require some minor repairs in addition to a fiber internet system and phone lines to the building, Wright said.
He said the building is much larger than the current Parks & Rec facility. It has a full-capacity kitchen, full-sized gym, several activity rooms, classrooms and office spaces.
Wright also told the council the current facility could be sold once the move is complete.
Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown said he was excited to promote this idea as a way to give youth in Lufkin something to do. In a previous interview, Wright said he thought this was a great step in the right direction.
In other business, the council also:
■ Established Aug. 20, Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 as the council meeting dates to conduct public hearings, establish a tax rate and consider approval of the 2019-20 fiscal year budget.
■ Canceled the Sept. 3 regularly scheduled council meeting because of the date’s proximity to Labor Day.
■ Accepted a $50,000 grant from the E.L. Kurth Jr. Charitable Foundation for the Lufkin Police Department for improvements to the Southbase Training Facility.
■ Approved budget amendments to allow the U.S. Highway 59/Loop 287 Utility Relocation project.
Conducted a public hearing and approved on second reading:
■ A zone change at 2604 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to “commercial.”
■ A zone change at 2407 and 2411 E. Denman Ave. to “commercial.”
■ A zone change at 1624 Sayers St. to “commercial” and “light manufacturing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.