Dr. Sid Roberts, director of the Temple Cancer Center at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, urged attendees to vote in the 2019 constitutional amendment election during Thursday’s Power of Pink! luncheon.
“One final thought,” he said. “You see the importance of cancer prevention and research. …
“On November fifth you will have the opportunity to vote on a number of constitutional amendments. Please pay particular attention to proposition six, which will continue cancer prevention and research funding in Texas for another 10 years.”
The proposition would extend the life and budget for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, which originally was created in 2007 using taxpayer-funded bonds, he said.
It would give the group another $3 billion for research, too.
“In the past 10 years, CPRIT, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, has handed out $2.3 billion in grants to Texas Physicians and researchers, 1,380 awards to about 100 academic institutions, nonprofits and public companies,” he said.
Much of their money goes toward research, while the rest is for product development and helping start biotech companies. They also work on prevention efforts, he said.
It has generated $12.4 billion on business activity for the state and returns millions in tax revenue, Roberts said. The organization also brought Jim Allison — the Nobel Prize winner in physiology and medicine for 2018 — to MD Anderson, he said.
“Go vote,” he said. “Many of us don’t in the off years — don’t ignore the proposition, especially for cancer funding.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.