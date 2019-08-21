Lufkin Police and Fire Departments responded to a fire Tueday that destroyed an outbuilding at 114 Pershing Ave.
Crews were called out about 4 p.m. to the fire. It did not reach any other structure, interim fire chief Duane Freeman said. Nobody was injured.
“It’s an outbuilding of sometime,” he said. “They don’t live in it. It was storage. They had clothes, furniture, some lawn maintenance tools.”
They haven’t determined the cause of the fire, he said.
