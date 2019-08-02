WELLS — Local artist Judy Petty visited students at the Rube Sessions Memorial Library Thursday afternoon for a course in watercolor.
“I’ve been painting for a long time,” Petty said. “When she (library board president Phyllis Corbin) asked me about teaching an art class, that wasn’t a big deal at all because I love to do it. I love to show people. But I didn’t know it was watercolor.”
While Petty is a prolific painter with a focus on acrylic paints, she had never picked up a watercolor brush in her life. Yet she didn’t shy from the challenge.
“I knew I could do it,” she said. “A lot of times people are afraid to do something because they’ve never done it before. If you’ll just have confidence and try it, it can be done.”
So Petty got on YouTube, ordered watercolor brushes and paper and gave it her best shot.
“Now I’ve figured out that I may be a watercolor painter,” Petty said with a smile. “They say, in a lot of things you’re learning to do, you should see one, do one, then you teach one. I found out that watercolor is easy, and there’s a lot of ways you can do it.”
Then Petty pulled out examples of watercolor pieces she made. Some were images she traced and then filled in with color, some were free hand drawings and some were simple circles she accented with details in pencil.
“All I did was make some circles,” Petty said. “After you make the circles, you can make a little mouse, a rabbit, a pig — ”
“Piggies!” one child interrupted.
“These are little circle birdies,” another said as she stroked the image.
Then the students moved to tables where Petty and library staff provided them with different materials to accomplish their preferred work of art.
“I want to make a chicken because I like chickens and chickens can lay eggs,” 2-year-old Lyndi Rhea Dew said.
She and her sister visited the library with their mother, Samantha Dew. Samantha said they love coming out to the library for events and just to check out books.
“The girls love it,” Samantha said. “They loved The Creature Teacher, and they’re excited about the rabbits next week. It gives us something to do with summer almost being over.”
Samantha said her oldest is in sixth grade but has an eighth-grade reading level because she loves to read so much. Lyndi Rhea likes to be read to.
“We do this thing every year for her birthday — we don’t ask for birthday cards,” Samantha said. “We ask for books because we don’t throw books away or lose them, and she likes to see at bedtime who got her that book.”
Nine-year-old Emily Myer said she loves the events at the library. She had never painted before, and said it was nice. But Emily said she is also a lover of books, especially big books. Her current read is the Laura Ingalls Wilder series set in the days of the American Pioneer family.
Librarian Shannon Flowers said the library hosts a three-week summer reading program with events on Thursday afternoons.
“We want to get the kids out here and to get them to read and to mingle with the other kids,” Flowers said. “I love seeing their happiness. I really do.”
The library will host one more event at 2 p.m. Thursday. The event is free to the public.
The library is at 298 Rusk Ave. in Wells. For more information, call 867-4757 or visit sessions.lib.tx.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.