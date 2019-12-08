Six Gun Martial Arts will be partnering with pro boxers Dwight Gipson and Juan Torres to offer a free boxing/kickboxing sparring day starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“There’s a whole lot of people talking smack on Facebook, and we figured it would be a whole lot of fun to get together and have a fun sparring day,” gym owner Cody Newman said.
After the sparring, the gym will host a watch party for the UFC event headlined by a bout between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.
“Ultimately, I hope that we get to bring martial arts to more people in Lufkin and see that there’s more ways to get exercise and get fit than pumping iron,” Newman said.
Martial arts has been a way for Newman to develop discipline and connect with his family, he said.
Gipson has trained with Newman’s gym for many years. He is currently ranked eighth of 30 active Texas pro heavyweights, according to Tapology, and he won the light heavyweight championship in Laredo in 2015.
Juan Torres won the American Boxing Organization Heavyweight Championships on Nov. 16 in Laredo. Gipson said the two want to bring something to Lufkin to teach kids and grown-ups what it takes to be a professional boxer.
“Me and him both was underdogs, and we had to train hard,” Gipson said. “I wanted him (Torres) to come down and show kids what hard work do.”
Everyone, especially kids, should get involved in some kind of combative sport or martial art, he said.
“We’ve got to teach kids that you need to work hard to get a win and not be given a win,” he said. “Some kids need to know what losing feels like so they can work harder to get a win.”
In boxing, there is no participation trophy. You either win and get a trophy or a belt, or you lose, he said. The drive to work hard and get something for it is important, he said.
“Boxing has done a lot for me,” Gipson said. “I started when I was 12 years old with my boxing coach Eddie Pepper. I was an angry kid, and I was overweight, being bullied, getting into trouble, getting into fights. Boxing helped me out a lot.”
While some kids had the time to get in trouble, Gipson did his homework and went straight to the gym after school, he said. In order to keep training with Pepper, he had to do well in school and could not get in fights outside the gym.
“I think kids really need that discipline,” he said.
