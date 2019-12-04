Authorities arrested a man after a teenager said he sexually assaulted her last month.
Lufkin police arrested Omar Casas Oliveros, 21, of Lufkin, Monday on a charge of sexual assault of a child. Oliveros remained in the Angelina County Jail late Tuesday. No bond had been set for his charge, according to the county’s jail records.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Nov. 18. The girl received a forensic interview at Harold’s House and said Oliveros was one of two men she had never met at a party that was being held at her family’s home on Nov. 15, the affidavit for Oliveros’ arrest states. She said she eventually went to bed in her room.
The girl said she woke up at some point and found Oliveros touching her inappropriately, the affidavit states. She said she pushed him off and told him to stop, but he continued to try to force himself upon her despite her protests.
She said Oliveros heard someone else walking toward her room and ran into her bathroom, only to peek out and tell the person who walked in that he was just there to use the bathroom, according to the affidavit.
Throughout the interview, the investigating deputy observed the girl appeared nervous and her voice tight with emotion. She wiped tears from her eyes at several moments throughout the interview, the affidavit states.
Oliveros has been arrested twice before in Angelina County: once in 2017 by Lufkin ISD police for engaging in organized criminal activity and a second in 2018 by Lufkin police for theft.
