The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a Lufkin man Saturday after he reportedly fled from officers on a motorcycle.
Donny Delain Davenport, 29, is charged with evading arrest with vehicle, evading arrest and failure to identify. He also had warrants out for his arrest for failure to identify, burglary of building. As of Tuesday afternoon he remains at the Angelina County Jail with a $67,500 bond.
A DPS release states a trooper responded to a report of a reckless motorcycle driver on U.S. Highway 69 south at 4:45 p.m. Saturday. The trooper located the motorcyclist near FM 841 and attempted to stop him for a traffic violation, however the subject fled north on U.S. 69. At one point he stopped to drop off a passenger before continuing to flee.
The pursuit eventually led to a local walking trail where he abandoned his motorcycle and ran on foot. Authorities found him behind a local business on Timberland Drive and took him into custody.
