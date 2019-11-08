A Lufkin man who was wanted on a warrant for sexual assault of a child in Angelina County has been arrested.
Lufkin Crime Stoppers announced that officers in Harris County arrested Jaden Tremain McCollister, 19, on his Angelina County warrant, along with a warrant out of Polk County for burglary of a habitation. Prior to his arrest, McCollister was wanted in both Angelina and Polk County beginning in October.
The Huntington Police Department arrested McCollister Oct. 4. He posted a $200,000 bond four days later and was required to wear a GPS monitoring device, according to the Crime Stoppers report.
Four days after McCollister’s release, Polk County obtained a warrant for McCollister’s arrest on a charge of burglarizing a home.
The GPS device had stopped transmitting, and officers could not locate McCollister; its last location was transmitted from Lufkin. It is unknown how McCollister had gotten the device to stop working.
Crime Stoppers offered cash to those who made anonymous tips to help locate McCollister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.